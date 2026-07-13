10 Black-owned summer camps helping kids build confidence, culture and community

Summer camp has long been a place where children make new friends, build confidence and discover new interests. For many Black families, however, finding programs that celebrate Black culture and history can be just as important as choosing one with swimming, hiking or other outdoor activities.

From traditional overnight camps to coding programs and outdoor adventures, Black-owned and Black-led camps across the country offer a wide range of experiences. While no two camps are the same, many incorporate African American history, leadership development, entrepreneurship, the arts or STEM into their programming, giving children opportunities to learn new skills while connecting with their culture and community.

Whether your child is interested in spending the summer exploring nature, learning to code, expressing themselves through the arts or simply making new friends in an affirming environment, these 10 camps offer something unique.

1. Camp Atwater — North Brookfield, Massachusetts

Founded in 1921, Camp Atwater is widely recognized as the oldest Black-owned and operated residential summer camp in the United States. Located along the shores of Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, the camp welcomes youth ages 8 to 15 for a traditional overnight experience centered on outdoor adventure, leadership and personal growth. Owned and operated by the Urban League of Springfield, Camp Atwater is a member of the American Camp Association and a National Historic Landmark, making it a place where campers can build lifelong skills while experiencing a piece of Black history.

2. Camp Founder Girls — Texas

Founded in 1924, Camp Founder Girls is recognized as America’s first historically Black summer camp for girls. Resurrected in 2019 by Black Outside, Inc., the weeklong overnight camp serves Black girls and nonbinary youth ages 8 to 14 entering fourth through eighth grade. The camp aims to help campers build confidence, leadership skills and meaningful connections while introducing them to outdoor experiences in a supportive environment that continues the camp’s century-old legacy.

Editor’s note: Registration for Camp Founder Girls’ 2026 summer session has closed. Families can visit the organization’s website for information about future camp dates, registration opportunities and other programming.

3. Black Girls Code Summer Camps — Multiple locations

Black Girls Code Summer Camps introduce girls and gender-expansive youth ages 10 to 17 to coding, game design and other STEM fields through hands-on learning and mentorship. Founded to help close the racial and gender gap in technology, the nonprofit equips participants with technical and leadership skills while exposing them to potential careers in engineering, computer science and artificial intelligence. Summer camps are offered in multiple cities across the country, giving participants the opportunity to build confidence while exploring the world of tech.

Editor’s note: Camp availability varies by location. Several Black Girls Code Summer Camp locations have already sold out. Visit the organization’s website for the latest availability and future programming.

4. Melanated Earthling Explorers — Maryland

Designed for children ages 4 to 13, Melanated Earthling Explorers introduces campers to nature through hands-on experiences at Black-owned farms in Maryland. The program combines environmental education with lessons on sustainable agriculture, beekeeping, hydroponic gardening, composting and farm-to-table cooking while encouraging children to explore their ancestral roots and develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world.

5. Black Culture Camp — Los Angeles

Designed for students entering kindergarten through eighth grade, Black Culture Camp is a six-week, full-day summer program that combines Black Studies with art-making and performance to help children explore Black culture, history and identity. Campers learn about topics such as the African diaspora, Black oral traditions, African fables and Black American legends before showcasing what they’ve learned through weekly performances and presentations for their families.

Editor’s note: Black Culture Camp’s 2026 summer session is currently in progress and concludes July 17. Families can visit the organization’s website for future camp dates and enrollment updates.

6. Young Legacies — Oakland, California

Young Legacies’ Camp Legacy offers Black youth the opportunity to experience a traditional overnight summer camp where their culture is celebrated and reflected among campers, counselors, and staff. Founded by twin sisters Alex and Angelica Young, the nonprofit was created to increase Black children’s access to the outdoors through activities such as archery, arts and crafts, campfires, sports, ropes courses and group games. The organization also aims to help campers build confidence, friendships and a deeper connection to nature while creating lasting summer memories.

7. Crown Me — Pasadena, California

Based in Pasadena, California, Crown Me offers year-round camps and programs for Black children ages 5 to 12 that celebrate culture, creativity and leadership. Founded by entrepreneur Alycia Brown, the organization provides culturally relevant experiences through camps, workshops, classes and special events where children can build confidence, explore their interests, connect with their heritage and learn from Black mentors and community leaders.

8. Camp Kuumba — Evanston, Illinois

Based in Evanston, Illinois, Camp Kuumba is a free summer program for Black children entering third through eighth grades that combines academics, recreation and mentorship. Operated by the nonprofit Kuumba Evanston, the camp offers sports, arts, reading, STEM, financial literacy and community service projects designed to help campers discover new interests while building confidence and leadership skills. In addition to its coeducational programming, the organization also offers a dedicated Girls Camp Kuumba, which focuses on building connections through field trips, guest speakers and leadership opportunities.

9. The Chrysalis Program Summer Camp — Chicago

Based in Chicago, The Chrysalis Program Summer Camp is a summer program for Black girls ages 6 to 15 that combines academics with leadership development, wellness and life skills. Campers participate in reading and math enrichment, STEAM activities, arts and crafts, gardening, healthy cooking, financial literacy, career-readiness workshops, and weekly field trips throughout the Chicagoland area. The program is designed to help girls strengthen their academic, social and leadership skills while exploring new interests in a supportive environment.

Editor’s note: The Chrysalis Program Summer Camp’s 2026 session runs through July 31. Families can visit the organization’s website for future camp dates, registration opportunities and year-round programming.

10. Nu Kemet Summer Youth Camp — Georgia

Located in Toomsboro, Georgia, Nu Kemet Summer Youth Camp is a weekend overnight camp for youth ages 7 to 17 held on 94 acres of Black-owned land. Campers spend the weekend sleeping in tents while learning outdoor skills such as building campfires and preparing meals, and participating in activities including hiking, sports, field games, drum circles, and outdoor movies. Operated by the Black Achievement Fund, the camp is designed to help young people build independence, self-confidence and new friendships while connecting with nature.