University of Alabama student, friend found shot dead while house-sitting, suspect arrested

An Alabama college student, a father of three, and a family dog were found shot to death during a welfare check in Tuscaloosa. Authorities later arrested a suspect after a lengthy standoff, and the case has left both the local community and the victims’ loved ones mourning the devastating loss.

As reported by People, police say 22-year-old University of Alabama student Jazmine Alexis Bates and Jose Felix Alvarez-Duenas, 31, were found dead inside a home on July 6 after officers responded to a welfare check request. Investigators say the homeowner, who was out of town, became concerned after she could not reach Alvarez-Duenas, who had been watching her house and dog.

According to investigators, the homeowner reviewed footage from her doorbell camera. That is when she noticed a suspicious person near the property during the early morning hours before asking her landlord to contact police. Officers arrived home around 1 p.m. and found Alvarez-Duenas dead near the entrance. Police later discovered Alabama student Bates’ body inside a bedroom closet. Authorities also found the homeowner’s dog dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators say Bates had been visiting Alvarez-Duenas while he was house-sitting. Authorities also said both victims knew the homeowner and the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as De’Kendrick Crawford, 24. Authorities tracked him to a relative’s apartment in Northport, where he allegedly barricaded himself inside. After a four-hour standoff, officers say Crawford was found hiding in an attic crawl space before surrendering. He has been charged with capital murder involving two or more victims and discharging a firearm into an occupied building, according to jail records. A judge denied bond during his initial court appearance, and he remains in custody.

Buffalo Phil’s Wings, where Alabama student Bates and Alvarez-Duenas worked, described them as cherished members of its work family. The restaurant remembered Alvarez-Duenas as a devoted single father whose greatest pride was raising his three children. Bates, originally from Chicago, was praised for her vibrant personality and determination as she neared graduation from the University of Alabama.

Separate fundraising campaigns have also been launched to help cover Bates’ funeral expenses and support Alvarez-Duenas’ three children. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not publicly discussed a possible motive. Crawford has not entered a plea, and his public defender had not commented at the time of reporting.