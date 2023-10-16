Jaylen Burns, student at Jackson State University, shot, killed on campus

The shooting follows a string of gun violence at HBCU campuses this month, including Bowie State University, Morgan State University in Maryland and Tuskegee University in Alabama.

Jaylen Burns, a Jackson State University student, died following a Sunday night shooting on campus, and authorities are trying to determine what happened.

Burns, an industrial technology major from Chicago, was killed, according to a statement posted on the university website. The university said Burns was transported to a local hospital after reports of shots fired at the on-campus University Pointe Apartment Complex.

However, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade told WAPT-TV that Burns was shot multiple times and tried to drive himself to the hospital but didn’t make it.

The death of Burns comes just days after a string of gun violence at several HBCUs this month, including Tuskegee University in Alabama and in Maryland during Bowie State University and Morgan State University’s homecoming festivities. Police have since arrested an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection to the Morgan State shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him. He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence.”

The university suspended classes Monday following the shooting.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity posted to its X (formerly Twitter) account, that it “mourns and condemns the tragic shooting death of Brother Jaylen Burns.”

On Facebook, a post under Burns’ father’s name exuded heartbreak.

“We never ended a conversation without telling each other ‘I love you,’ ” the post read. “How could someone just take you from us like this. Jaylen Anders Burns I love you son. Rest easy kid. Until we meet again.”

