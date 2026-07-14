‘This lil Harlem girl stood beside the GOAT’: Teyana Taylor reflects on Yankee Stadium moment despite audio issues

Teyana Taylor’s appearance at Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium finale became a trending topic after the singer addressed audio problems that surfaced during her set. Taylor said technical difficulties affected the sound and her in-ear monitors, but she kept her focus on the significance of sharing the stage with Jay-Z. TheGrio previously covered Jay-Z’s three-night Yankee Stadium residency finale, as well as Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s appearances during the opening night of the anniversary celebration.

According to HOT 97, Taylor responded after clips of her performance circulated online. She joined Jay-Z to sing Mary J. Blige’s part on “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” a track from his 1996 debut album, “Reasonable Doubt.”

In an Instagram post, Taylor acknowledged the stage-audio issues, writing, “The sound & in-ears said ‘Not today.’ But guess what?? The gratitude was louder than any mic could ever be.”

Taylor said the moment allowed her to see “this lil Harlem girl stand beside the GOAT” at Yankee Stadium in front of more than 40,000 people. She added that her younger self would not have believed she would one day share a stage with Jay-Z at the iconic venue.

“Father God has a funny way of reminding you just how far you’ve come,” Taylor wrote.

Despite the technical setback, Taylor described the appearance as a major career moment and thanked Jay-Z for inviting her to take part in the finale. She said she would carry the experience with her forever.

“If you would’ve told this lil Harlem girl that one day she’d share a stage with JAY-Z in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world….she would’ve never believed you.”

The final night of the residency featured appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Jeezy and several other performers. The concert began after midnight following a security breach outside Yankee Stadium that forced officials to temporarily halt entry.