Diddy offloads one Star Island property for $55 million, keeps the mansion next door

Even from a federal prison cell, Sean “Diddy” Combs is still moving real estate at the top of the market. The mogul has offloaded one of his prized waterfront properties on Miami’s exclusive Star Island for $55 million, TMZ confirmed.

The deal, first reported by The Real Deal, saw the estate at 1 West Star Island change hands to JFStar LLC, a holding company based out of the Newport News and Virginia Beach area. It appears to have been an off-market transaction, with the buyer putting an $18.5 million bank mortgage toward the purchase.

Diddy hasn’t held the property for long. He picked it up back in 2021 from Gloria and Emilio Estefan, acquiring a roughly 8,000 square foot compound that includes a two-story main house and a separate guest house, together offering six bedrooms, eight and a half baths, a pool, a spa and its own dock on the water.

Notably, the sale doesn’t sever his ties to the enclave entirely. Property records indicate Diddy still owns the estate right next door at 2 Star Island, the same home federal agents descended on by boat in March 2024 as part of their sweeping investigation into sex trafficking and racketeering allegations. The property he just sold, 1 Star Island, was not part of that raid.

The transaction comes as Diddy serves out a sentence of just over four years. His legal saga reached a turning point last year when a jury cleared him of the most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering, while convicting him on two counts under the Mann Act for transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

The quiet, high-dollar sale suggests a continued reshaping of the embattled mogul’s once-sprawling property portfolio as his legal and financial circumstances shift. For now, he holds onto the adjacent mansion at the center of the federal case against him, even as its next-door counterpart moves into new hands for a sum that underscores just how coveted Star Island real estate remains.