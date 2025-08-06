Diddy seeks presidential pardon from Trump ahead of sentencing in federal case

Sean “Diddy” Combs is not taking no for an answer.

On Tuesday, August 5, the legal team for the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul confirmed they have reached out to President Donald Trump seeking a pardon ahead of his upcoming sentencing, NBC News reported. However, based on the President’s recent comments regarding the matter, it may be a dead-end option.

The request follows a public response from Trump, who was asked last week whether he’d consider pardoning the rapper. On Friday, August 1, Trump said that while he used to be “friendly” with Diddy, he did not appreciate how “hostile” he became during his 2020 campaign.

“You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. And seemed like a nice guy, I didn’t know him well,” Trump said during an interview with Newsmax. “But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

Which Trump said in terms of a pardon, “makes it more difficult to do.”

The president was asked if it’s “more likely a ‘no’ for Combs?” to which he responded: “I would say so.”

The push for a pardon also comes after Diddy’s latest request to be released on bail was denied. On July 2, he was convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act for transporting individuals across state lines to engage in prostitution during his high-profile sex trafficking case in New York.

Combs was charged with five criminal counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Combs used his influence and status to coerce individuals into participating in elaborate drug-fueled sex performances dubbed “freak offs” through intimidation, including threats of violence.

He was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He has also filed a motion to acquit the two counts related to the Mann Act, as his legal team argues they don’t apply.

Prosecutors have recommended 51 to 63 months behind bars for Combs, while the defense has suggested somewhere between 21 and 27 months, per CBS News. Diddy faces a maximum of 20 years for his two counts. Sentencing is scheduled for October 3.

Currently, he remains in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’s been since his arrest in September 2024.