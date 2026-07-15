Folarin Balogun opens up on red card controversy after USMNT World Cup loss

Folarin Balogun is opening up about how the controversy surrounding his overturned World Cup red card created distractions inside the U.S. camp before the team’s Round of 16 loss to Belgium. While he insists the squad remained focused, he acknowledged the unusual situation brought added pressure ahead of one of the tournament’s biggest matches.

Balogun was originally suspended after receiving a red card in the Americans’ Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, FIFA overturned the suspension just one day before the Belgium match, making him eligible to play. The decision sparked criticism from Belgium and fueled widespread debate among fans. President Donald Trump later confirmed he had contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the incident, saying he did not believe the original challenge warranted a red card.

According to Fox News, Folarin Balogun said his first reaction was excitement about returning to the lineup. But he soon realized the ruling would become a major talking point. “I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy,” Balogun said. “I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves because it is something that is so unique.” He described the situation as confusing because the team had already been preparing without him. Players only learned he was available again while traveling to a training session.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 08: A general view of FIFA World Cup 2026 signage at Kansas City Stadium on June 08, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jay Biggerstaff / Getty Images

Despite the unexpected turn, Folarin Balogun said the team worked to put the controversy behind them. “It’s more about separating the emotion from the job at hand,” he said. “From me being inside the camp, I know we had full concentration going into the game.” The United States, however, suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Belgium, ending its World Cup campaign. Balogun said the result naturally overshadowed any discussion about whether the distraction affected the team’s performance.

Trump later defended his involvement, saying he only asked FIFA to review the incident and did not instruct officials on what decision to make. “I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul,” Trump said. “You want to see a game with your best players.” Belgium’s tournament also ended shortly afterward, with Spain eliminating the team in the quarterfinals.