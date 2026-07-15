Gabby Thomas wins Budapest 200m as Team USA sweeps podium

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas continued her strong 2026 campaign by winning the women’s 200 meters at the Gyulai István Memorial in Budapest. Her win led a U.S. sweep of the podium just weeks before the national championships.

According to Olympics.com, Gabby Thomas won after crossing the finish line in 21.83 seconds on Tuesday to claim victory at the Gyulai István Memorial – Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix, edging fellow Americans Kayla White, who finished second in 21.92, and Anavia Battle, who placed third in 22.21.

The result marked another encouraging performance for Thomas after she finished third at last week’s Monaco Diamond League, where she ran 21.84 seconds. Her latest victory comes as the world’s top sprinters prepare for the U.S. Track & Field Championships, scheduled to begin July 23 in New York City.

The Budapest meet was the final stop on the 2026 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold. It featured a competitive lineup that included Barbados’ Sada Williams, who finished fourth as she continues preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Gabby Thomas reacts after competing in the first round of the Women’s 200 Meter Dash on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track (Getty Images)

Thomas said she was pleased with both the victory and her current form despite arriving in Hungary shortly before the race. “It was a really strong and impressive field, so winning against that level of competition feels great,” Thomas said after the race. She added that she had “just come off the plane” and believes she is in the best mid-season condition of her career.

Thomas said she expects even faster times in the coming weeks as she builds toward the biggest competitions of the season. “I’m really happy with where I am at this stage of the season,” she said. “This is the best I’ve ever looked in the middle of a season throughout my career.” With another impressive victory and an American podium sweep, Gabby Thomas heads into the U.S. Championships with momentum as she continues her pursuit of another major international title.

