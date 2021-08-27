Jamaican track stars win 1st, 2nd and 3rd in Diamond League meet

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce edged out Elaine Thompson-Herah, who clocked in at the meet's fastest-ever losing time.

Loading the player...

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce beat out fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100 meter race at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.

With the event’s third-fastest time ever of 10.60 seconds, Fraser-Pryce, 34, edged out Thompson-Herah, 29, who clocked in at 10.64 seconds, its fastest losing time.

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica (left) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (right) compete in the women’s 100 meters race at the Athletissima IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting Thursday in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Neither runner has come close to the record, which is still held by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, who finished the event at 10.49 at the 1988 Olympic trials in Indianapolis.

Per the BBC, after the race, Fraser-Pryce told reporters, “Believe it or not, I have still not run my best race. I know there is more to give. I still need to work further on perfecting my technique. There will be more from me this season.”

“My goal,” she added, “is to break into the 10.50-range.”

On Day Nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, (from left) silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica pose with their awards during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 100m Final. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

At the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Thompson-Herah ran the 100 meter at 10.54 seconds, the second-fastest time in the competition. She noted at the time that she had “no plans” to break the world record held by the late American great.

“My body is feeling tired after a long season and especially after having done a personal-best four times in a month,” she said, according to the BBC.

“I have no plans to break the world record, and I never thought of getting so close.” Thompson-Herah contended. “I am simply going to continue working hard, finish this season strong and come back even stronger next season.”

Shericka Jackson, also Jamaican, finished third at the Lausanne event.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively, marking the first Jamaican sweep in the event since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions and is in the top tier of the World Athletics’ one-day meeting competitions.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!