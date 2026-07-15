Supporters rally as KevOnStage draws online debate over resurfaced remarks about masturbation

Christian comedian and influencer KevOnStage has found himself back at the center of online discourse, this time over a resurfaced clip that has people debating everything from his humor to the legitimacy of his faith.

As The Jasmine Brand detailed, the comedian, whose real name is Kevin Fredericks, began trending online as fans and critics went back and forth about how his content has shifted over the years.

According to the outlet, it’s unclear what originally lit the fuse, but the conversation gained steam when a user resurfaced a months-old moment from Kev’s “Here’s The Thing” podcast, co-hosted by Angel Laketa Moore, known online as ThatChickAngel. In the candid clip, Kev spoke openly about masturbation, framing it as a normal part of life.

“I don’t think masturbation is a sin no more,” he said in the recording, adding that he considers it “a healthy way to express yourself and learn about your body.” As shared by The Jasmine Brand, some critics also took issue with the revelation that KevOnStage is a stage name rather than his legal name.

Rather than address the noise head-on, Kev leaned into humor. In a video, he recounted a lighthearted text exchange, sharing that comedian Spice Adams had messaged him and Tony Baker with a playful warning to “be careful with these fruit and vegetables out here.” He had also posted a more reflective note amid the chatter, writing, “We were never meant to have access to this many people’s thoughts at once.”

Kev poked fun at the backlash in a separate video, sarcastically agreeing with a post from a critic—who happened to be him—insisting that Christians should tune him out entirely.

“Christians do not listen to KevOnStage. Listen to your pastor. Read your Bible,” he echoed mockingly in the video, riffing on the idea that he’s “just a comedian” and “not even that funny.” He jokingly piled on the critiques aimed at him, quipping that he’s “just like a dad who loves his wife and kids” and “lukewarm at best,” before landing on the punchline, “Who needs Ja Rule at a time like this?”

However, jokes aside, KevOnStage shared a bit of vulnerability. He wrote on Threads, “One day I’m gone talk about the toll it takes on your mental health to be a trending topic on the internet.”

The strongest response, however, came from those in Kev’s corner. A wave of supporters, including several notable names in entertainment, rallied to defend him. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote that Kev and his wife are “good people,” adding, “I don’t know why folks keep trying to pile on, but they will continue to fail.”

Media personality Nina Parker echoed the sentiment, calling the couple among “the nicest, most genuine and generous people” she’s encountered in two decades in the industry, while dismissing the “weekly witch hunts” as tired.

Others found the entire controversy overblown. Writer Demetria Lucas quipped that she’d feared a far bigger scandal, noting that “a grown man alone and pleasuring himself ain’t no news at 11.” For now, the discourse rolls on, though Kev’s fanbase appears firmly unmoved.