‘Married to Medicine: LA’ star Lia Jones files for restraining order, alleges ex-husband is ‘actively recruiting’ someone to murder her

The bitter, years-long split between “Married to Medicine: Los Angeles” star Lia Jones and her ex-husband Colin Dias has taken its darkest turn yet, with Jones now telling a court she believes he is trying to have her killed.

Jones laid out the claim in a domestic violence restraining order she filed Monday, first reported by TMZ. At the center of it is an alleged conversation a neighbor supposedly relayed to her, in which Dias asked “what would it cost to get rid of” her and floated the idea of getting his hands on a “clean gun” to do it. Jones told the court she believes he is “actively looking and recruiting” to carry the plan out, and that he has both the “means and desire” to follow through.

She framed the alleged plot as the endpoint of a relationship she says has long been marked by violence, referencing a restraining order she obtained around five years ago after Dias allegedly hit her with a belt and dragged her by her hair. In her telling, whatever anger he once held toward her has curdled into “control and obsession.”

A judge wasn’t ready to act on the accusation, at least not yet. The court declined to grant the order outright, ruling that the secondhand nature of the murder-for-hire claim required a full hearing, now scheduled for August 5.

Jones also came away empty-handed on a separate request to immediately sell a home she says Dias coerced her into signing over in exchange for seeing their two kids, a sale she argued would head off foreclosure. That, too, was pushed to a hearing.

The filing is only the latest salvo in a custody war that has spilled into public view for years. The couple finalized their divorce in 2023 under terms that handed Dias sole legal and physical custody while limiting Jones to monitored visits, and earlier this year she petitioned for a 50/50 arrangement, saying she had completed a 52-week domestic violence program along with anger management and parenting courses.

“What I and my family have gone through since being made aware of the very serious situation of my life and safety being compromised has been extremely challenging and caused so much distress,” Jones told TMZ. “I am confident that once the courts review the totality of texts, witnesses statements and first hand accounts there will be sufficient evidence that can’t be refuted.”

Complicating the picture is the couple’s tangled history of dueling accusations.

In a statement to TMZ, Dr. Dias’ attorney Robert Eisfelder says his client denies Lia Jones’ allegations and countered her claims by noting the former couple’s children have been “thriving” while in their father’s care. Eisfelder claims Lia is seeking to modify the existing custody orders at a hearing scheduled for July 28.

Eisfelder added that Dias filed a declaration on April 21, 2026, in connection with the upcoming custody hearing, where he says he was the victim of several domestic violence incidents perpetrated by Jones over the years. Dias alleges Jones punched him in the stomach with a closed fist in May 2021 while he was recovering from surgery and told him, “I wish you would die.”

The declaration also alleges there were incidents in November 2021 in which Jones attacked Dias in front of the couple’s children and threatened to “put two bullets” in his head; as a result, Dias filed a domestic violence restraining order against her on November 10, 2021. He says a criminal protective order was issued in April 2022 and notes that Jones was arrested in August 2022 for allegedly violating it.

Eisfelder added that Jones has filed multiple requests seeking custody of the children, but the attorney contends that they have all been denied by the court.

