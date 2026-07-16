Allen Media Group celebrates three 2026 Daytime Emmy Award nominations

The nominees for the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, July 14th, and Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is celebrating three nominations, including a historic first in the “Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program” category for “The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar,” which is carried on the AMG network Pets.TV.

Hosted by Zahirah Marty, “The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar” follows Marty’s travels to the island of Madagascar to explore the habitats and behaviors of the region’s diverse primate species.

Two of AMG’s court shows, “Justice For The People With Judge Milian” and “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis,” each received a nomination in the “Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Series” category. Both series are carried in broadcast syndication and are also carried on AMG’s JusticeCentral.TV network.

AMG has emerged as the largest owner, distributor and producer of television court programming over the last 16 years. “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis” continues to showcase Judge Greg Mathis, the longest-serving African-American host on television, as he uses social commentary and his own upbringing to inform his rulings. “Justice For The People With Judge Milian” continues Marilyn Milian’s work that began on “The People’s Court.” Both series are carried in broadcast syndication and are also carried on AMG’s JusticeCentral.TV network.

“We at Allen Media Group are extremely proud of these 3 Emmy® nominations,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Judge Mathis and Judge Milian are outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television judges. Our entire roster of court show talent is exceptional, and we very much appreciate this recognition. In addition, we are incredibly honored to receive our first Emmy® nomination in the ‘Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program’ category for the program ‘The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar,’ carried on our AMG network Pets.TV.”