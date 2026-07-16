Hal Williams, who helped define two generations of Black sitcoms, dies at 91

Hal Williams has passed away at 91, closing a career that placed him inside two of television’s most beloved Black sitcoms.

The veteran actor played Officer “Smitty” Smith on “Sanford and Son” before becoming Lester Jenkins, the husband of Marla Gibbs’ Mary Jenkins, on “227.”

According to TheWrap, Williams died Wednesday at his home in Rancho Mirage, California. His representative confirmed the death, and no cause was immediately shared.

Williams appeared in 22 episodes of “Sanford and Son” alongside Howard Platt, who played Officer “Hoppy” Hopkins. Their partnership became a recurring source of comedy as the two officers frequently misunderstood each other.

“We did it one time in rehearsal, and the producers thought it was funny,” Williams once recalled. “We did it in the first or second episode, and it clicked.”

After the original series ended in 1977, Williams returned as Smitty in the NBC spinoff “Sanford.” He later appeared in 24 episodes of ABC’s “On the Rocks” and joined the CBS television adaptation of “Private Benjamin,” reprising the role he played in the 1980 film.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Colman Domingo, Lenny Kravitz and Hal Williams attend Netflix’s Rustin Tastemaker at The West Hollywood EDITION on December 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix) – Credit: Photo Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Williams found another long-running television home on “227,” which aired for five seasons between 1985 and 1990. He starred alongside Gibbs, Regina King, Jackee Harry, and Paul Winfield as Lester Jenkins, the dependable husband and father at the center of the Jenkins household.

His television credits also included “The Waltons,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Night Court,” “Moesha,” and “Parks and Recreation.” One of his final appearances came on the Kathy Bates-led “Matlock” reboot. His film work included “Hardcore,” “The Rookie,” and “Flight.”

Williams is survived by two children, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Hal Williams has passed away at 91, closing a career that placed him inside two of television’s most beloved Black sitcoms.

The veteran actor played Officer “Smitty” Smith on “Sanford and Son” before becoming Lester Jenkins, the husband of Marla Gibbs’ Mary Jenkins, on “227.”

According to TheWrap, Williams died Wednesday at his home in Rancho Mirage, California. His representative confirmed the death, and no cause was immediately shared.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Hal Williams, Marla Gibbs and Lenny Kravitz pose at Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Williams appeared in 22 episodes of “Sanford and Son” alongside Howard Platt, who played Officer “Hoppy” Hopkins. Their partnership became a recurring source of comedy as the two officers frequently misunderstood each other.

“We did it one time in rehearsal, and the producers thought it was funny,” Williams once recalled. “We did it in the first or second episode, and it clicked.”

After the original series ended in 1977, Williams returned as Smitty in the NBC spinoff “Sanford.” He later appeared in 24 episodes of ABC’s “On the Rocks” and joined the CBS television adaptation of “Private Benjamin,” reprising the role he played in the 1980 film.

Williams found another television home on “227,” which aired for five seasons from 1985 to 1990. He starred alongside Gibbs, Regina King, Jackee Harry, and Paul Winfield as Lester Jenkins, the dependable husband and father at the center of the Jenkins household.

His television credits also included “The Waltons,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Night Court,” “Moesha,” and “Parks and Recreation.” One of his final appearances came on the Kathy Bates-led “Matlock” reboot. His film work included “Hardcore,” “The Rookie,” and “Flight.”

Williams is survived by two children, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His legacy also includes a body of work that stretches across nearly six decades, keeping him closely connected to television audiences across generations who continue to watch long after their original runs.