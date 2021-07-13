Marla Gibbs to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The industry icon is known for her roles on 'The Jeffersons,' '227,' and more. She took to Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her throughout the years.

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood icon Marla Gibbs. The actress is set to receive a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame this July.

Whether you know her for her iconic turn as Florence Jefferson on the CBS sitcom, The Jeffersons, or as Mary Jenkins on the hit series 227, Gibbs, 90, is a national treasure, and she is about to get the flowers she so richly deserves.

Gibbs will receive the honor on July 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Marla Gibbs shown at “The Black Hollywood Experience: Our History.. Our Future” panel discussion on February 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

The living legend took to her official Instagram account to celebrate the honor with her many fans and followers. She shared a meme that reads, “why don’t we celebrate Marla Gibbs the way we do Betty White?” with pics of Gibbs at various stages of her accomplished career.

In the next slide, she’s talking directly to her fans, announcing the achievement. She says, “Hello, Marla Gibbs here. I understand you were asked why didn’t you celebrate me the way you celebrate Betty White?

Well, guess what, you do celebrate me and you love me and you support me. And that’s why I am getting a star on Hollywood Boulevard, chile, on July 20th at 11:30 a.m. Yes, because of you.”

She then goes on to say that without her devoted fans, “nobody would even know” her name. In the next slide, the actress provides all the details of the Walk of Fame ceremony and in the last picture, she’s posing in a pic with White.

Gibbs attends the World Premiere of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” on October 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

She wrote in the caption of the post, ” truly appreciate all of your support and love. I do feel celebrated and I’m receiving a star on the Hollywood walk of fame thanks to you.⭐️🎥 July 20th at 11:30am. Special thank you to Hollywood Chamber of commerce, @iamreginaking for working closely with my family to see this through and to the donors that contributed to this great gift. #honored #grateful#marlagibbs #hollywoodwalkoffame#bettywhiteismygirl.”

Fans and colleagues immediately celebrated the news of Gibbs’ achievement via social media.

Journalist and editor Danyel Smith tweeted, “good! but shoulda happened long ago. how Gibbs didn’t win 1 Emmy on 5 nominations for her role as Florence on The Jeffersons is,” next to heartbreak emojis.

good! but shoulda happened long ago. how Gibbs didn’t win 1 Emmy on 5 nominations for her role as Florence on The Jeffersons is 💔💔 plus there’s 227. and: role model for Regina King. owner: Marla's Memory Lane Jazz Club in 1980s L.A. i’ll let her tell it https://t.co/YHds0SNi7t https://t.co/30kL9VXNZW — Danyel Smith (@danamo) July 13, 2021

Tisha Campbell also joined in on the celebration, writing, “Omg omg omg you guys!!!! @marlagibbs4real is FINALLY getting her #staronthewalkoffame SHE IS SO DESERVING, it’s about DAGGONE time and I’m fan-girling OUT!!!!!! FINALLY!”

Omg omg omg you guys!!!! @marlagibbs4real is FINALLY getting her #staronthewalkoffame SHE IS SO DESERVING, it’s about DAGGONE time and I’m fan-girling OUT!!!!!! FINALLY! https://t.co/jOZCqO5g6i — TishaCampbell (@TishaCampbell) July 12, 2021

In June, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced their 2021 Walk of Fame class, which includes honorees August Wilson, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, Judge Greg Mathis, Salt-N-Pepa, Missy Elliott and radio personality Big Boy.

