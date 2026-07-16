Jarron Collins delivers emotional Arthur Ashe Award speech for his late twin brother Jason at the 2026 ESPYs

Jarron Collins fought back tears Wednesday night as he accepted the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage on behalf of his late twin brother, Jason Collins, delivering one of the most emotional speeches of the 2026 ESPYS.

“I miss my brother,” Jarron said as he took the stage at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City. “I wish he was here standing to accept this award. But I find myself honored to be here to accept this award on his behalf.”

Jason Collins, who became the first openly gay active player in one of North America’s four major men’s professional sports leagues when he came out in 2013, died in May at age 47 after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

During his remarks, Jarron reflected on the courage his brother displayed throughout his illness and throughout his life.

“These past few months I told my brother repeatedly, he was the bravest and strongest man I’ve ever known,” he said. “He lived his life with authenticity, with grace, and strength and joy. The courage he showed and the way he moved in this world truly made him a trailblazer, an inspiration to so many others, and his impact will be remembered.”

The audience included Jason’s husband, film producer Brunson Green, who appeared visibly emotional as Jarron thanked him, along with Jason’s former teammates, coaches and friends throughout the NBA.

The honor carried special significance for the Collins family. In June, ESPN announced Jason would receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage posthumously. At the time, Jarron described the recognition as “profoundly bittersweet but deeply meaningful.”

Jason had long admired Ashe, whom Jarron described during Wednesday’s ceremony as “a pioneer in this world.”

More than a decade after Jason publicly came out in a first-person essay for Sports Illustrated, Jarron said people still approach him to share how much his brother’s decision changed their lives.

He closed his speech by reflecting on the unique bond the twins shared growing up, recalling how often they were mistaken for one another.

“I’ve never been more proud of Jason than in this moment right now,” he said. “What a true accomplishment. Thank you for recognizing my brother. Thank you all.”

Jason Collins’ posthumous honor marked one of the night’s most poignant moments, celebrating not only his groundbreaking career but the lasting impact of his courage, authenticity and advocacy.