Knicks cap championship season with a clean sweep at the 2026 ESPYs

2026 keeps getting better for the New York Knicks and their fans. After winning the Eastern Conference and bringing home the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years, the team carried that winning momentum into Wednesday night’s 2026 ESPY Awards.

Before even hitting the red carpet, Knicks captain and MVP Jalen Brunson won the ESPY for Best NBA Player. Brunson, who led the Knicks to victory this season, also won Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete – Men’s Sports. Similarly, OG Anunoby won the award for Best Play for the buzzer-beating tip-in he executed during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. However, one of the evening’s highlights was watching the team accept the EPSY for Best Team.

“Thank you so much. You may see someone is missing up here. We want to say thank you to the ESPYs for pulling Josh Hart’s invite,” Brunson joked illiustrating the camaraderie fans have grown to love between Knicks players.

“Thank you, we appreciate you, ESPYs, so much. I’ll say thank y’all from all my teammates. Especially in New York, getting this trophy shows the world love,” Karl-Anthony Towns added. “The love of each other and this team is what got us through the humps in December when we weren’t playing our best basketball. The love from the fans is what got us back down 29 at home. Also, I think this award shows the love of New York, because the love of New York made this whole journey and this whole accomplishment of winning a championship worth it. Thank you, New York. Thank you to the fans. Thank you to the organization for giving us this chance and for believing in us. Shoutout and always, Knicks in five!”