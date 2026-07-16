Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon share first ‘Cheetah Girls’ reboot rehearsals

Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton have given fans their first look at rehearsals for ‘The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen’. The video comes days after Kiely Williams’ sister criticized the reboot online, though many fans pointed out Kiely herself has publicly supported the project.

In a TikTok video, the pair rehearsed choreography in matching black outfits, showing they have not missed a step.

Raven captioned the clip, “@adriennebailon-houghton rehearsing neva felt so good.”

She also thanked fans for their support while acknowledging the criticism surrounding the project. “Yall have been sending soo much love our way. Thank you! And for those bein’ shady,” she wrote.

The ‘Cheetah Girls’ rehearsal footage follows Raven’s recent confirmation that production is underway. She will reprise her role as Galleria, while Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Sabrina Bryan, Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are also returning.

The video quickly sparked excitement among fans, many of whom said the reboot is bringing back childhood memories. Some joked that theaters would be filled with millennials, while others praised Raven and Adrienne for still having the same chemistry and dance moves.

NEW YORK – AUGUST 5: Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, Raven-Symoné, Lynn Whitfield and Adrienne Bailon attend the premiere of Disney Channels “The Cheetah Girls.” (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

The rehearsal clip also arrived shortly after Kiely Williams’ sister publicly criticized the reboot, accusing Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton of excluding her sister from the project. Those comments came from Kiely’s sister, not Kiely Williams herself.

Many fans on Facebook noted that Kiely has not publicly criticized the ‘Cheetah Girls’ reboot. Instead, they pointed to a recent Instagram comment in which she encouraged Sabrina Bryan, writing, “Get it, Baby!” beneath Sabrina’s announcement about returning to the franchise. Others argued that Disney ultimately decides which actors return, making the criticism toward the cast misplaced.

For now, Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton appear focused on rehearsals as anticipation builds for ‘The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen’, with fans eager to see the beloved franchise return to the screen.