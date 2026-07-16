Sheinelle Jones reflects on how becoming a mother changed the way she talks about her body

Sheinelle Jones is encouraging parents to think carefully about how they talk about their body image around their children. During “TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle,” the TV host said her 14-year-old daughter has reminded her that healthy body image starts with the example parents set every day.

During the July 15 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, the television host shared how raising her 14-year-old daughter, Clara, has made her more mindful of the words she uses when looking in the mirror. Jones said children notice far more than parents may realize. “Our daughters …and guys, boys too …are listening and watching,” she said.

Also Read:More than 200 young women attend free hockey camp as PWHL expands diversity push

She explained that Clara has picked up many of her habits, from the way she dresses to her everyday mannerisms. That realization has encouraged Jones to avoid criticizing her own body image. “The way I want her to live is how I’m trying to live,” Jones said. “So I don’t want to look in the mirror and disparage the body that’s kept me healthy.” Co-host Jenna Bush Hager agreed, saying parents often teach by example more than words.

(L-R) Sheinelle Jones and Clara Ojeh attend Harlem School of the Art’s 60th Anniversary Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Harlem School of The Arts)

The conversation also expanded beyond body image to confidence and relationships. Both hosts praised actress Tracee Ellis Ross for encouraging women to see themselves as the “chooser” rather than waiting to be chosen. Jenna said she shares that lesson with her daughters, encouraging them to think about what they want in every area of life, from friendships and relationships to school and future goals.

Jones acknowledged that parenting conversations evolve as children grow older, especially as Clara prepares to enter high school. Still, she believes modeling self-respect and healthy body image self-talk is one of the most important lessons she can pass on.