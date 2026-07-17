Zaire Wade pleads not guilty in domestic violence case

Zaire Wade, the eldest son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence charges during a court appearance in California. A judge imposed several conditions as the criminal case moves forward.

The 24-year-old appeared in a Pasadena courtroom on Thursday wearing a gray three-piece suit and pink tie. He entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, according to the NY Post, with Yahoo News also reporting. During the hearing, the judge ordered Wade to remain at least 100 yards away from the alleged victim. He was also instructed to sign paperwork stating that he does not own any additional firearms after authorities recovered a handgun from his home following the incident. Wade agreed to return to court for a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 24.

Outside the courthouse, defense attorney Kevin Moghtanei said his client denies the allegations. He declined to comment when asked whether Wade owned any other firearms. As theGrio previously reported, the charges stem from an incident on June 21, when Burbank police responded to a home after a 911 caller reported hearing a woman screaming. Officers said they found a woman with lacerations to her face and body.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 09: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with his wife, Gabrielle Union, nephew, Dahveon Morris, and children, Kaavia James Union Wade, Zaire Wade, Xavier Wade and Zion Wade (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Paramedics evaluated the woman at the scene, but she was not transported to a hospital. Police also removed a handgun from the residence. Following his arrest, Wade was released after posting a $50,000 bond. An emergency protective order was also issued. According to the criminal complaint, Wade is accused of inflicting injury on a woman with whom he was in a dating relationship.

Dwyane Wade has not publicly commented on his son’s arrest or the ongoing case. Zaire Wade is the oldest son of the three-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer. Before pursuing professional basketball, he played alongside Bronny James at Sierra Canyon School during the 2019–20 high school season. The charges remain allegations, and Wade is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.