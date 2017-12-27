Prince Harry won’t say if he’s inviting Obama to the royal wedding

Prince Harry sidestepped questions about whether he would invite his friend Barack Obama to his wedding on Wednesday.

With the British media speculating on a potential diplomatic issue with a jealous President Donald Trump should the Obamas be invited, Harry kept his silence.

–British officials fear Trump backlash over Obama’s invite to royal wedding–

The question came up on a BBC radio show where he was guest editing. He had also recorded an interview with former President Obama on that show, so the topic of their friendship came up easily.

But as for whether the friendship would result in a royal wedding invitation, Harry wouldn’t say.

“We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not. I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise,” Harry said.

A possible temper tantrum across the sea

The problem here is that Trump has very thin skin.

The current United States president hasn’t even met the Queen yet, but already, there are calls for Trump to be barred from coming to the United Kingdom again, especially after he tweeted out unverified anti-Muslim videos from a British right-wing party.

So, if Trump can’t go to the UK while Obama gets to attend the wedding of the year, officials worry there could be backlash. And British officials want to maintain the good relationship between the U.S. and UK.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” a source told The Sun.

“Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen,” the source continued. “Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Yes, that’s right. The United States president is so thin-skinned that Prince Harry’s longtime friend might not get to see him married simply because Trump can’t handle it.