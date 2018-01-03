Has Coachella ever been this lit?

Beyoncé, Weeknd and other artists of color are ready to takeover the famed music festival in April.

Coachella just unveiled its 2018 lineup, and folks are shocked about all the color coming to the desert this spring.

The annual musical festival that usually features a rock-heavy roster is taking a pretty big turn this year by infusing the lineup with much more diversity.

All three of this year’s headliners come from urban music, with Eminem, Beyonce and The Weeknd taking the top slots. The rest of the lineup is eclectic, but still much heavier on the hip-hop and R&B side, with acts like Chloe x Halle, Cardi B, Miguel, French Montana, Migos and SZA scoring coveted stage time.

While some Coachella die-hards may be baffled by the uber-urban lineup, others feel it’s a natural progression for the festival that has garnered mixed reviews in recent years.

While this isn’t the first time urban artists will be featured at the festival, it is the first time they have such a large presence there.

Check out the full lineup:

POLL: Would you head to Coachella?