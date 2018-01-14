A missing Maryland man’s remains have been identified after being found last fall in Prince George’s County. The 22-year-old man went missing after he went to meet a woman he met online for a date.

Marty William McMillan Jr. was last seen on April 22, 2017, before leaving to go on a date with a woman he met on the dating site Plenty of Fish. Friends and family never heard from him again.

“His mom is going crazy. His grandma is going crazy. I definitely want to know exactly what happened or where my son is,” his father, Marty McMillan Sr., said just after his son vanished.

McMillan Jr. has just begun a new job as an electrician and he had a new 2003 Volkswagen Passat that his grandmother had recently purchased for him.

On what would have been his 23rd birthday, October 30, the missing Maryland man’s remains were discovered on the eastbound side of the Suitland Parkway, between Interstate 495 and the ramp to the north gate of Joint Base Andrews. They were not identified until now.

The missing Maryland man’s cause of death was multiple gunshots and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

After a preliminary investigation, police think McMillan was shot to death in an apartment on the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Ave. SE. They have not released any information on the timeline of events.

His grandmother, Forlesia Cook, sobbed as she spoke of her grandson and his murder.

“He was a human being. He didn’t deserve to be laying out there all that time like that, just thrown away like a piece of trash,” she said.

She said he was simply trying to meet a girl for a date when he went missing. “He didn’t do anything wrong that day — just trying to hang out and meet a girl,” she said in June.

Investigators believe that the last phone call he made that day was to the woman he was going to meet up with. When questioned by police before the missing Maryland man’s remains were found, she said that she did not have her phone with her when he was trying to get in touch with her and that she never saw him that day.

McMillan’s bank cards were used after his disappearance.

His family campaigned to find him and spent each weekend searching for him. Then, in May, his grandmother found his car three miles from where he was last seen. She feels that police did not do enough to find her grandson.

“They wouldn’t elevate his case to homicide. It was ‘critical missing,’ and it stayed that way until now, even though he was dead from the first day,” she wept.

There have been no arrests in the case to date.