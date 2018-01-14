A Trump lawyer reportedly paid $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter that she had with Trump.

The payment was allegedly made just before the presidential election and at the time the pornographic actress, Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, was looking to share her account of the consensual sex with Good Morning America as well as the online magazine Slate.

First, she says she had an affair with Trump…

Editor-in-chief of the Slate Group, Jacob Weisberg, said Friday that in multiple interviews he did with Daniels between August and October 2016, she stated she had an affair with Donald Trump after she met him in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament. She also said that during the presidential campaign one of Trump’s lawyers, Michael D. Cohen, agreed to pay her $130,000 if she kept the affair a secret.

One of the reasons she was thinking of going public with the affair was because the payment was late and she was worried he would back out of the deal.

Stormy Daniels isn’t the only porn star Trump was in contact with in 2006. He also was with porn star Jessica Drake. He offered her $10,000 & the use of Trump’s private jet if she agreed to sleep with him. She tells the story in video below. #TrumpSexProbe pic.twitter.com/BEqDOhYXC5 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 12, 2018

Weisberg provided The Times with text messages that he exchanged with Stormy Daniels, in which he asked if the lawyer in question was Michael Cohen. She answered yes, that was the man she had the agreement with.

She then went on to forward Weisberg a draft amendment to the original agreement in which each party was referred to by pseudonyms. Shortly after that, she cut off communication.

Weisberg has said that all of their conversations were on the record but he did not want to publish the story without Daniels’ consent.

Cohen sent an email to The Times on Friday and he did not address the payment but did say, “These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

Then, she says she didn’t have an affair with Trump…

The Times has not been able to reach Stormy Daniels for comment on the story but Cohen put out a statement that Daniels signed on January 10 that denies she has a sexual or romantic affair with Trump “many, many, many years ago.

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” the statement said.

The White House has also released a statement on the matter, saying, “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

Here's Trump and Stormy Daniels at event while his wife was at home taking care of newborn pic.twitter.com/zljJOk8yy5 — Jonathan Nafarrete (@Jonathan360) January 12, 2018