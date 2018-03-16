A 16-year old high school student posted signs above two water fountains that read “Whites Only” or “Other” at Roswell High School.

Because apparently he woke up that morning and thought it was 1954.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Roswell High School principal Robert Shaw wrote in a letter to the school community about the handwritten on note that was taped to the wall over the water fountains after pictures of the signs made their way to social media. “I want to apologize for this vulgar display and am disappointed that it occurred. I can assure the Roswell community that this type of behavior is unacceptable, not only to the leadership at our school but our students as well.”

–Flight from Hell: Black man’s hilarious fight against white woman’s feet goes viral–

When the student was questioned by school administrators about the racist message he reportedly said it was only a joke.

The student’s parents were contacted about the incident, and the student was disciplined according to policies outlined in the Fulton County School System’s Code of Conduct. But no specifics were given.

Racism spreads

This incident in Roswell, Georgia is only the latest where a teen or young adult has taken their racist views to social media.

Harley Barber at the University of Alabama, Indiana high school student Mat Blood, and Natalie Martinez of Georgia State University, have all felt the consequences of their racists rants on social media reaching further than their intended immediate social circles.

Racist Snapchat videos by a South Hadley High School student in Massachusetts threw the school and district into a tailspin earlier this year. Statements like ‘Black lives don’t matter” and “Black people literally look like shit” are among the offensive phrases in the videos.

–The definitive and final post on why Bruno Mars isn’t cultural appropriation–

The student, who is known to school administrators but not being identified due to her age, can be seen in the videos talking directly to the camera. An American flag hangs in the background.

In one statement, the student belittled the Black Lives Matter Movement and wished for the days when Black people were relegated to picking cotton.

“Black lives don’t matter, they should be out there picking my cotton, and they should do my [expletive] work for me,” said the underclassman in one video.

Not one to stop her hatred at just Black people, the student went on to insult LGBT people as well. She bragged about her friends being all straight, white, smokers who vape with e-cigarettes (of all things) and drink on the weekends.

South Hadley High School Vice Principal Patrick Lemiuex confirmed to MassLive that it was dealing with a “racial incident,’ but declined to comment directly about the videos.