In a new interview, O.J. Simpson speaks out for the first time since his release from prison and he has some interesting things to say about a lot of people.

Following in the vein of the off-the-rails interview that Quincy Jones gave last month, O.J. Simpson praises his ex-golf buddy President Donald Trump and slams fellow football player Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem.

Simpson spoke with the Buffalo News exclusively about his football career and politics—but he reportedly refused to discuss the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were off the table.

When the former Buffalo Bills player was asked his thoughts about Trump’s previous attempt to acquire the team, O.J. Simpson delighted in the idea of the Donald becoming a football boss.

“He would’ve been fun,” Simpson said. “Ain’t no doubt about it. The one thing I can say about The Donald is The Donald is fun.”

Simpson still praises Trump and still spoke highly of him in the interview, even though the President has mocked the fallen football star on Twitter.

“Well, for a dude—and I consider myself a dude—Donald is a man’s man. He would be a fun guy. But that’s hanging out. If the Bills weren’t winning, it would have been tough,” Simpson admits.

O.J. Simpson was also asked about his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee in protest against racial oppression during the national anthem before NFL games.

“I think Colin made a mistake,” Simpson said. “I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.

“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be.”

O.J. Simpson continued to scold Kaepernick for exercising his Constitutional right.

“When he did it the first time,” Simpson said, “I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake.

“I’m a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag.”