Black Panther is still killing it at the box office, but if you’re still looking for more of the Wakandan king, you won’t have to wait much longer.

Marvel is putting out another big blockbuster on April 27, with heroes from all of the previous movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming together in Avengers: Infinity War.

And that means we’re going to be seeing more of Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa. What’s more, the trailer also has a glimpse of fan fave Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) getting to step up to the fight as well. Which means everyone’s favorite brother-sister duo is back!

What a time to be alive.

Of course, the latest Avengers offering has a big cast, so don’t go in expecting to see all of the Wakandan greatness that we got in the solo Black Panther movie. In addition to King T’Challa, we’ve also got heroes like Captain America, Spider-man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Black Widow.

And while it’s not a Black Panther sequel, we’re excited to get more of King T’Challa and Shuri any way we can get it.

While we’re all looking forward to director Ryan Coogler taking us back to Wakanda for the sequel, you can enjoy the trailer now!

And some didn’t think it would happen but in just 26 days Black Panther surpassed the $1 BILLION mark. It is the 33rd movie to gross $1 billion, the 16th Disney film to reach this milestone, and the fifth Marvel movie to reach it as well.

Black Panther has joined with fellow superhero movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.