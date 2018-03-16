When Jessica Curry took her 2-year-old daughter, Parker to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a museum that they have visited many times before, she never expected her little girl would become a viral sensation and an inspiration to people all over the world.

After Parker stood in front of the now infamous portrait by artist Amy Sherald of former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ben Hines, who stood in line behind the Curry family, captured Parker gazing at the portrait in awe and posted the image on Facebook. The sweet photo went viral on social media and eventually ended up in front of Mrs. Obama.

And then Parker and her family received an invitation to meet the former First Lady at her D.C. office. Still a toddler, Parker is already living her best #BlackGirlMagic life sharing a dance and many hugs with Mrs. Obama during their visit.

Now, little Parker Curry is winning at life yet again.

Amy Sherald, the celebrated artist who painted the now iconic portrait of our forever First Lady, met with little Parker Curry today.

Sherald took to Instagram to share an adorable video of little Parker in the National Gallery, which she apparently thinks is Michelle Obama’s castle, since she’s a queen.

TheGrio spoke with Parker’s mother Jessica Curry after her meeting with Michelle Obama and she shared how magical that afternoon was for the whole family.

“We feel honored and humbled that this picture of Parker has gone viral and inspired and touched so many people. We also feel honored that Mrs. Obama wanted to reach out and talk to her, spend time with her, and encourage her in the same way that I do. She told her that she was beautiful, she was smart, and she could be whoever she wanted to be. It was a wonderful experience and one that I am so looking forward to sharing with Parker when she can fully grasp it because right now, she’s just like, ‘Oh I saw the Queen.’”

