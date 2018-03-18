Friday, a panel discussion on CNN about President Trump’s alleged settlement with porn star Stormy Daniels took a left turn right on-air.

During the segment host Brooke Baldwin struggled to keep the conversation civil between Never Trumper Rick Wilson and pro-Trump CNN commentator Paris Dennard.

When Dennard asserted that Trump’s sex life as a private citizen wasn’t relevant to his current presidency Wilson slammed his defense of the president’s actions.

“I’m sorry, I feel you struggling here, let me help you out here,” Wilson said sarcastically.

“I’m not struggling,” Dennard countered.

Wilson then argued that Trump’s “pattern” of extramarital affairs should be condemned the same way Republicans condemned former president Bill Clinton. Dennard stood his ground, pointing out that that the allegations of sexual misconduct against Clinton came when he served as Arkansas attorney general and governor.

“If your standard is that low that you’re okay with [Trump] screwing porn stars — if you’re okay with him screwing porn stars just say the words: ‘I am okay with Trump screwing porn stars,’” Wilson replied.

“You know, what I will say is that you have no respect for for Mrs. Trump,” Dennard scolded. “You have no respect for his children, you have no respect for his family, because this has nothing to do with him as a candidate, it has nothing to do with him as a sitting president.”

“You can dig up dirty laundry and I pray to God no one goes back into your past,” he continued.

The exchange just got uglier and more personal from that point forward.

“Rick, I don’t know you, but I would advise you not to question my character because you don’t know me,” Dennard warned.

“What are you going to do?” Wilson asked. “Step up!”

Baldwin’s requeste of, “no personal insults, please,” fell on deaf ears.

Check out the outrageous exchange below.