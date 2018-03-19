Is Vivica A. Fox wrong to tell all about her sex life with rapper 50 Cent?

The Empire star is reportedly dishing the dirt in her upcoming self-help book “Every Day, I’m Hustling.” And while you can’t knock her hustle, Vivica Fox defends her choice to talk about her love life and previous relationship with 50 Cent saying that the rapper made up lies about her and now she’s setting the record straight.

While the two hit it off, Fox admits the bedroom action was more PG-13 and less like a steamy blockbuster movie.

“Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” writes Vivica Fox, describing the love session as PG-13 but “cherished and special.”

Kamala Harris on DACA: ‘There is clear bipartisan support to protect Dreamers, but White House stands in the way’

50 Cent who never backs down from an opportunity to clapback seemed a little taken aback, and responded on Instagram saying:

“50cent👀I’m waking up to this shit, that was14 years ago. 🤦‍♂️smh who does this? What the (expletive)!🤨

It’s only a matter of time before Vivica is read her last rights by the rapper.

Some of 50 Cent’s supporters dissed the 53-year-old Fox saying:

“f11_von32@50cent let her talk… Remember she talking about the high of her career. You made her relevant again.”

How Wendy Williams battles her debilitating illness and fights to return to TV

Another wrote:

“naydakyss🤦🏾‍♀️… Where are her good friends to let her know this is a fail??? Somebody call sis and help her out. She is too damn old to be trying to do the Karrine. 💯” referring to Karrine Steffans who made her come-up selling books detailing her sexual encounters with rappers.

But this isn’t the first time for former flames have gone at each other over details about their relationship.

In 2016, 50 Cent said the reason his ex, Vivica Fox, had been suggesting that he was gay was that she performed a sexual favor for him.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!,” 50 Center spoke to the claims Fox made against him, saying, “That’s what happens when you get older in Hollywood.”

He then said that his reaction to her claims was: “Oh no. Because I let her lick my a**, she thinks I’m gay!”

Fox responded to his claims at the time online, writing:

TELL YOU WHAT @50CENT SINCE YOU KEEP ON TELLING THAT LIE!! I CHALLENGE YOU TO LET’S BOTH GO ON @BRAVOWWHL AND WE CAN PUT THIS TO REST!! THAT NEVER HAPPENED AND YOU KNOW IT QUEEN! BUT KEEP ON TELLING THEM HOW U LIKE IT THO!! LET ME KNOW WHEN U READY CAUSE I AM!! PART 2: CRAZY HOW YOU 4GOT THAT U PAID ME TO BE IN YA VIDEO AND WENT ON THE RADIO SAYING YOU DID WRONG BY ME! BOY OH BOY WHEN THAT VAULT OPENS UP ITS GONNA BE GOOD! I’VE GOT A GREAT MEMORY @50CENT AKA #CURTISFOX?

Vivica Fox’s juicy new book is due out April 3.