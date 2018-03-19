Wendy Williams had a big health scare that literally knocked her off her feet, and after taking a hiatus, she’s talking about dealing with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

Sitting in the hot seat with People and Good Morning America’s Amy Robach, Wendy Williams revealed that she put her own health at risk by ignoring the signs that she was obviously ill.

Comedian Hannibal Buress gets shut down on stage for rape jokes

“We, as women, particularly if we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams told Robach.

“And it’s really unfortunate. And that—that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what—no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat,” she continued, adding that “I’m not doing that anymore.”

–Walking out for Chicago: “I witness the cycle of lives taken by gun violence and I will not back down”–

“Wendy first,” she remarked.

Wendy Williams told PEOPLE in this week’s issue, that she has suffered with Graves disease hyperthyroidism for 19 years. Graves disease is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

“It came from me neglecting my six month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don’t necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago,” she adds.

—Scandal Says Goodbye Across Social Media—

Now after taking a two weeks off, a glowing Williams said she’s feeling much better and is ready to get back to her popular talk show.

“I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” says Williams.