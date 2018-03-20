Ciara talked beauty and her new gig as brand ambassador Pandora’s new Shine Collection with Allure, while dishing on inner beauty take-aways she wants her son Future to find in a future bride.

She also gave up the goodies about keeping her skin right and tight (she claims she simply grabs whatever body bar of soap that in the shower stall).

And when it comes to balancing beauty and babies Ciara is already thinking about what she wants to teach her son about love.

“I would hope that when he (Future Jr.) meets a young lady (and I mean lady when he’s 18 years old, both of them), I would hope that he meets a woman that’s full of all those things that I want my daughter to be. A woman of character. I would hope that he wouldn’t want to be with a woman just because she looks hot,” Ciara said.

Ciara continues: “She needs to have something more to her. I hope that’s how he would look when he’s looking at the woman that he can spend the rest of his life with. I hope that he’s also looking for that kind of woman and not some other kind of woman that’s temporary. I hope that he will have great vision and really understand what beauty means when looking at a woman. [I want him to] also respect her beauty, treat her like a queen, and understand the importance in that, too.”

One loving family

Ciara and Russell Wilson clearly have the cutest family with sweet little Sienna and Future.

When Sienna was born, Ciara posted her pic to Instagram and captioned an oceanside picture, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”

And then last year on Mother’s Day, Russell Wilson took to Instagram to pen a beautiful letter of love to Ciara.

“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara,” he wrote.

Gotta love #blackfamilylove!