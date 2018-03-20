Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving away from some old royal traditions and having fun making new ones for their May wedding.

London pastry chef Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes has been crowned with the honor of making the royal couple’s wedding cake, Kensington Palace announced Tuesday. CNN reported that the couple was looking for a cake with a little more flair incorporating “the bright flavors of spring.” Ptak will make a lemon elderflower cake for the May 19 wedding—stepping away from the traditional fruitcake.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th,” wrote Kensington Palace on Twitter.

It will also be adorned with fresh flowers and feature buttercream icing.

Ptak is excited about the once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” Ptak said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Markle was already familiar with Ptak’s work and interviewed in a past for a feature on her former lifestyle website The Tig.

About that pre-nup

According to Mail Online, just months before marrying his American boo, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is under pressure to sign a prenup. And he reportedly refuses to ink an agreement.

Understandably, Harry’s team is not taking it well that he won’t sign a prenuptial agreement to protect his reported $40 million fortune. However, sources say he adores his soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle and plans a long life in marital bliss, so he doesn’t think a pre-nup is necessary.

“He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything,” a source told MailOnline.

Although, Markle is currently estimated to be worth $5 million thanks to her acting career… For richer or for poorer certainly takes on new meaning here!

The Queen gives her blessing

Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to tie the knot May 19 and we can’t wait for the festivities!

According to Yahoo News, the Queen wrote a heartfelt letter titled “My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson” that reads:

“My Lords, I declare my Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”

The Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 requires that the first six people in line to the throne must obtain the consent of the Queen before marrying.

Consent from the Queen is just the latest formality that Meghan Markle has had to undergo as she prepares to marry into the royal family.

Just last week the Protestant-raised actress converted to the Anglican faith and was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was expected to attend the ceremony along with her father who reportedly had never met Prince Harry in person.

Markle’s change of faith comes just two months before she weds Prince Harry in a much-anticipated ceremony.

The wedding, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel and will start at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST, with a romantic carriage ride through the streets set to take place an hour after that.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the Kensington Palace statement said of the planned carriage ride.

After the carriage procession, a reception will be held at St. George’s Hall, a state room in the castle. A more private evening reception will be held later by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.