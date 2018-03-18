He put on a ring on it, and now she’s come up like a Queen!

According to Mail Online, just months before marrying his American boo, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is under pressure to sign a prenup. And he reportedly refuses to ink an agreement.

Understandably Harry’s team is not taking it well that he won’t sign a prenuptial agreement to protect his $40 million fortune. However, sources say he adores his soon-to-be wife Markle and plans a long life in marital bliss, so he doesn’t think a pre-nup is necessary.

“He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything,” a source told MailOnline.

Although, Markle is currently estimated to be worth $5 million thanks to her acting career… For richer or for poorer certainly takes on new meaning here!

Maybe Harry’s just following in the footsteps of his family.

His brother Prince William did not sign a pre-nup when he married Kate Middleton and his mother Princess Diana dared not sign one when she married Prince Charles. And even though 36-year-old Markle divorced her first husband Trevor Engelson, after two years, Harry is betting on eternity.

Just saying!

The Queen Gives the Green Light

Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to tie the knot May 19 and we can’t wait for the festivities!

According to Yahoo News, the Queen wrote a heartfelt letter titled “My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson” that reads:

“My Lords, I declare my Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”

The Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 requires that the first six people in line to the throne must obtain the consent of the Queen before marrying.

Consent from the Queen is just the latest formality that Meghan Markle has had to undergo as she prepares to marry into the royal family.

Just last week the Protestant-raised actress converted to the Anglican faith and was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was expected to attend the ceremony along with her father who reportedly had never met Prince Harry in person.

Markle’s change of faith comes just two months before she weds Prince Harry in a much-anticipated ceremony.

The wedding, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel and will start at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST, with a romantic carriage ride through the streets set to take place an hour after that.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the Kensington Palace statement said of the planned carriage ride.

After the carriage procession, a reception will be held at St. George’s Hall, a state room in the castle. A more private evening reception will be held later by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Special guests

The royal couple are reportedly extending an invitation to 2,640 members of the public to to be their special guests, according to the NY Daily News.

Kensington Palace released a statement announcing that the public will be chosen “from every corner of the United Kingdom,” whether school children, community leaders, non-profit workers, and more.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle,” reads their official Kensington Royal Twitter page.

So, how does one get invited? Well, first, you have to live in the United Kingdom. So, if you’re in the United States, call all your distant cousins and relatives and just maybe you can snag a plus one.

Secondly, they’re choosing up to 1,200 people from a group of nominated persons. The announcement revealed that they have a preference for “young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities.”

An additional 200 charity workers and 100 school children will also receive an invite.