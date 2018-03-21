Austin bombing suspect kills himself when SWAT team closes in

After terrorizing Austin residents for nearly 20 days, authorities are reporting that the Austin bomber has died.

According to CNN, the bombing suspect killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday just as authorities closed in, police said.

The bombing suspect is described as a 24-year-old white male. It’s unclear at this time whether he acted alone.

Surveillance teams tracked the vehicle of the bombing suspect to a hotel in Round Rock, just north of Austin. As police waited on tactical units, the vehicle left the hotel. SWAT approached the vehicle and the bombing suspect detonated a device, injuring a SWAT member and killing himself.

Even though the bombing suspect has died authorities are still urging residents to be on high alert since they don’t know if he acted alone or if he sent other packages.

A fourth explosion

Investigators swarmed a FedEx facility outside San Antonio, Texas, yesterday morning trying desperately to determine whether it is connected to four other explosions in Austin this month.

According to CNN, the most recent blast detonated inside a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee said. The Schertz facility is located in a San Antonio suburb that is approximately an hour’s drive southwest of Austin.

One FedEx team member reportedly suffered minor injuries when a “single package exploded” at the ground sorting facility, company spokesman Jim McCluskey said in a statement.