Austin bombing suspect kills himself when SWAT team closes in

After terrorizing Austin residents for nearly 20 days, authorities are reporting that the Austin bomber has died.
According to CNN, the bombing suspect killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday just as authorities closed in, police said.
The bombing suspect is described as a 24-year-old white male. It’s unclear at this time whether he acted alone.
–3 reasons you need Tamron Hall to be your life coach–
Surveillance teams tracked the vehicle of the bombing suspect to a hotel in Round Rock, just north of Austin. As police waited on tactical units, the vehicle left the hotel. SWAT approached the vehicle and the bombing suspect detonated a device, injuring a SWAT member and killing himself.
Even though the bombing suspect has died authorities are still urging residents to be on high alert since they don’t know if he acted alone or if he sent other packages.
A fourth explosion
Investigators swarmed a FedEx facility outside San Antonio, Texas, yesterday morning trying desperately to determine whether it is connected to four other explosions in Austin this month.
According to CNN, the most recent blast detonated inside a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee said. The Schertz facility is located in a San Antonio suburb that is approximately an hour’s drive southwest of Austin.
–D.L. Hughley “flummoxed” by O.J. Simpson comments on Kaepernick–
One FedEx team member reportedly suffered minor injuries when a “single package exploded” at the ground sorting facility, company spokesman Jim McCluskey said in a statement.
Terrorism rocks Austin
In the latest bomb attack in Austin over the weekend, reports suggest two men were either walking or riding their bikes down a sidewalk when a bomb was triggered around 8:32pm in southwest Austin Sunday night.
Thankfully the injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.
Anthony Stephan House, the first victim, was reportedly a family man and loving father to an eight-year-old daughter before his life was tragically cut short by a package bomb.
Esperanza Herrera, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman suffered potentially fatal injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
—Walking out for Safety: After being shot at for refusing a man’s advances this teen is fighting for change—
Police identified Draylen Mason as the 17-year-old that was killed in a second attack.
According to The Daily Mail, Draylen Mason was an aspiring musician. His grandfather Norman Mason was a renowned dentist with strong community ties. Mason’s grandmother LaVonne Mason broke ground as the co-founder of the Austin chapter of the National Urban League.
The Violin Channel reports that Draylen Mason was an honor roll bass student at the East Austin College Prep, where he studied with William Bill Dick. Mason was also a member of the Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Austin Youth Orchestra and the Austin Soundwaves.
Mason’s mother was reportedly also injured in the blast.