Today on The Download for March 21st:

The Austin bomber is dead. Mark Anthony Conditt, 24, blew himself up with a bomb after police closed in on him on Wednesday. Authorities are unsure if he acted alone and are concerned that there may be other packages out there. While some media outlets have focused on Conditt being unemployed or former community college student, we’d like to note that he’s a domestic terrorist.

Another unarmed black man loses his life- this time in his own backyard. Stephon Clark, 22, was was confronted by Sacramento Police responding to a call about a suspect breaking car windows. Police shot at him 20 times because they thought clark had a gun– but it was actually just a cell phone.

Last night at Mayor Ras Baraka’s State of the City address in Newark, 7-year old Master Hilton Rawls, III, took the crowd by storm with his speech- watch here!

For these stories and more, check out TheGrio.com