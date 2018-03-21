In this day and age, when the president of the United States takes the time to tweet insults at celebrities, a reminder that grace used to reside at the White House is refreshing. The Obamas underscored this point when they sent a handwritten letter to the Parkland shooting survivors.

The note, which is dated March 10, is full of the grace and empathy that we have come to expect from the Obamas in the past decade we have known them. The high school schooting in Parkland, FL last month left 17 people dead and kickstarted a dynamic nation-wide gun reform movement helmed by teenagers.

The note from the Obamas underscores their acknowledgment of the perseverance and courage of these world changers.

The full transcription of the note, which was obtained by MIC:

10 March 2018

To the students of Parkland —

We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy.

Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country’s top priority.

Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better. There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you.

Barack Obama Michelle Obama

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the letter @BarackObama and @MichelleObama wrote to the #ParklandShooting survivors. In it, the former president and first lady tell the teens that they’ve “inspired” them, and commend them on “awakening the conscience of our nation.” https://t.co/FOQYVguNFw pic.twitter.com/xEPHE6iUL2 — Mic (@mic) March 21, 2018

This was not the first time that President (Yep, still) Barack Obama and Forever First Lady Michelle Obama offered words of encouragement to the Parkland shooting survivors. They used Twitter to let the activist teens know that they had support.

We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2018

I’m in total awe of the extraordinary students in Florida. Like every movement for progress in our history, gun reform will take unyielding courage and endurance. But @barackobama and I believe in you, we’re proud of you, and we’re behind you every step of the way. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 22, 2018

