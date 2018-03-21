In a strange turn of events TMZ obtained video of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones engaged in a butt-naked bloody brawl with his brother.

The video looks like something straight out of a horror flick.

Zay’s brother Cayleb Jones plays for the NFL Vikings and in the video it looks like he was trying hard to get away from Zay – and his well-build muscular body – as he was lunging for him in the hallway Cayleb’s apartment Monday night.

Zay, moved out of the camera’s shot and could then be heard off-camera screaming, “I’m going to fight for Jesus!”

Witnesses say however, that naked Zay Jones was trying to jump 30 stories out the apartment’s window and his brother was trying to stop him. A broken apartment window is shown and witness blame the bashing on naked Zay – who they say was acting like a mad man.

They also report that Zay was arrested him for felony vandalism.

The video also shows lots of blood smeared up and down the apartment’s walls and glass shattered from broken windows and it looks like a horror scene. Cayleb reportedly said that his brother Zay tried to squeeze through the window with the shattered glass which could explain the ridiculous amount of blood on the walls.

Jones was the Buffalo Bills’ 2nd round NFL draft pick last year.

The Buffalo Bills organization told TMZ Sports, “We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

Zay Jones is allegedly being held in the medical ward of L.A. County Jail.

We hope Zay Jones gets the help he needs.