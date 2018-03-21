Winston Duke surprising his littlest fan on Good Morning, America is all the #blackpanthermagic you need in your life today.

Last month 7-year-old Jordan Bascome decided to throw his hat in the ring for the M’Baku Challenge that has been spreading across the internet. Folks have been showing off their acting chops by re-enacting the scene in Black Panther where M’Baku (Winston Duke) challenges the King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) for the throne.

Most of the participants in the online challenge have been grown folk, but this little guy upped the ante by playing M’Baku, Black Panther, andZuri (Forest Whitaker). He may or may not be wearing a throw rug and just listen to his perfect pronunciation of “fadda.”

And Jordan and his mom Brittni Rae Bascombe appeared on GMA today for an interview with Michael Strahan and got a surprise of a lifetime!

Jabari forever!

And Black Panther fever continues to spread around the world as the Marvel blockbuster breaks more records.

Tuesday, Twitter confirmed that Marvel’s latest offering has been tweeted about more than 35 million times. That pushes it ahead of the previous record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015); 2017’s The Last Jedi now ranks third.

Black Panther is now the first film to top the box office in North America five straight weekends since Avatar in 2009, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It boasts a domestic gross of more than $607 million and $1.2 billion internationally. Within the next week, it is expected to pass 2012’s the Avengers as the all-time highest-grossing superhero film.

Not surprisingly, chatter about all things Wakanda was most prevalent in the United States, followed by the U.K. and Thailand.

This is the first (but likely not the last) of Marvel’s films directed by an African-American and marks the largest opening for an African-American director ever.

In January, Kendrick Lamar posted what is now the most-retweeted Black Panther tweet ever when he shared the track list to the film’s soundtrack, which he curated and produced.