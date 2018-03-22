Here’s how Beyonce is bringing clean water to thousands in Burundi

The superstar has partnered with Gucci and UNICEF to pull off the important initiative.

Beyonce has been a helping others for years and one of her biggest initiatives has been to bring clean water to Burundi. The East-African nation faces a water crisis that forces women and young girls to take daily, dangerous treks to fetch water and Beyonce has a plan to change that.

The superstar launched her Beygood4Burundi initiative with UNICEF last year and has installed 35 wells, providing access to clean water to thousands. Now, in honor of World Water Day, she’s partnering with Chime for Change and Gucci to bring 80 more wells to Burundi. The fashion brand’s $1 million pledge will potentially grant access to clean water to 120,000 more people who desperately need it.

And Beyonce isn’t stopping there. She plans to push towards her goal of supplying nearly half a million children and families with access to clean water by 2020 and we know the queen always gets what she wants.

Last weekend, Beyonce was honored by her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, with a Humanitarian Award at her 2nd Annual WACO event in Los Angeles.

“Thank you to the most incredible woman, my mother. She taught me that there’s something more valuable than any dollar amount, and that’s time. Time to put someone else first. Time to change the trajectory of a child, of a village, of a community, and time to tell another person that you matter to me, you matter to the world and that your contributions are important,” she said while accepting the award.

“I try to keep my charitable work quiet because I feel like these things should come from the goodness of your heart and nothing orchestrated as a campaign…And if I’m honored, I keep it quiet because I feel like I could be doing more.”

Check out the moving video about #Beygood4Burundi: