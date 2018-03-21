The Carters are taking over Jamaica!

Tuesday, Jay-Z and Beyonce drew a crowd of curious spectators as they news started to spread that they were filming a video scene in Trenchtown area of Kingston, reggae icon Bob Marley’s old stomping grounds.

Security was extra tight as fans and photographers alike craned their necks to catch a glimpse of the power couple being filmed as they rode on the back of a motorcycle.

They had to shoot the scene many times, as star struck locals shouted, “Queen B”, “Diva Beyonce” and “We love you Beyonce” from the sidelines.

An eyewitness told E! News that at one point Bey started waving back and blowing kisses to her fans.

The Jamaica Observer is reporting that the pair is accompanied on the trip by their three children and a nanny, but will be spending time at a private residence during their stay instead of a hotel.

The Carter clan popped up on the Caribbean island just one day after attending the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, where their daughter Blue Ivy infamously tried to bid $19,000 during an art auction. Mother and daughter were all smiles as they rocked coordinating gold outfits at the event.

Only a week after announcing some tour dates, the pair has already added several more shows in Seattle, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and other cities to their itinerary.

The On The Run II tour which is presented by Live Nation Global Touring, in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation, kicks off this summer in Cardiff, Wales and runs through the beginning of October.

