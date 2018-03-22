While most moms delight in posting about their baby’s first words or first footsteps, a North Carolina mom shared a video of her infant child smoking marijuana.

And thanks to social media the viral video led authorities to arrest the mother who is now in police custody.

Who does that?

According to the Raleigh News and Observer, Raleigh police arrested the mother seen in clip on Wednesday after two videos began to go viral on Facebook.

The Raleigh Police Department said on Facebook on Wednesday that 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton has been charged with two counts of Felony Child Abuse, Contributing to Delinquency, and Possession of Marijuana, and transported to the Wake County Detention Center, according to 11 Alive.

Lofton was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and placed under a $100,000 bond.

Authorities report that the baby is now safe after social media users urged authorities to find the mother behind the abusive act.

The video has since garnered more than a million views.

“Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby. Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody,” the police department wrote on their Facebook page.

“The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services. Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Department’s Facebook page. We appreciate the public’s help in this matter,” said RPD Lieutenant Jason Hodge. “We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times.”

In the video the baby is seen taking a few puffs of a small cigar referred to as a cigarillo. What a shame.

Take a look at the disturbing video below: