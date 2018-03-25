Black Panther has out-grossed 2012’s The Avengers making it the top-grossing superhero movie ever in North America. It will finish out this weekend with approximately $630 million to The Avengers $623 million.

Since its opening weekend, Black Panther has topped every week since it opened on February 16, the first movie to do so in North America for five weekends in a row. While it will fall to Pacific Rim Uprising this weekend, it’s crown is secure in the superhero universe.

Worldwide the movie has earned $1.2 billion making it only the 14th film in history to do so. It had the second largest opening weekend for a Marvel film, following The Avengers and it is the fourth film to top $100 million in its first two weekends.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T’Challa, the leader of fictional African nation Wakanda. The film also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira.

Last Tuesday, Twitter confirmed that Marvel’s latest offering has been tweeted about more than 35 million times. That pushes it ahead of the previous record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015); 2017’s The Last Jedi now ranks third.

Not surprisingly, chatter about all things Wakanda was most prevalent in the United States, followed by the U.K. and Thailand.

This is the first (but likely not the last) of Marvel’s films directed by an African-American and marks the largest opening for an African-American director in history.

In January, Kendrick Lamar posted what is now the most-retweeted Black Panther tweet ever when he shared the track list to the film’s soundtrack, which he curated and produced.