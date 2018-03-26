Chrissy Teigen explains why she quit Snapchat

The soon-to-be mother of two has several reasons for shading the platform.

Chrissy Teigen is so over Snapchat and she’s letting the world know why.

The expectant mother who constantly shares updates on he adorable daughter, her pregnancy, her hubby, John Legend, and her love of food on social media recently revealed that she’s quitting Snapchat for more reasons than one.

“I Stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me plus the Rihanna poll…no Bueno,” she posted on Twitter.

I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll…no bueno — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2018

The Rihanna/Chris Brown debacle was part of the reason she decided to stop using the platform and she’s not alone. Tons of people, including Rihanna, were extremely offended by an ad that seemed to make like of her very real incident of domestic violence, which polled people with the question: Would you rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown?

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen offers to pay gymnast’s $100K fine for discussing sexual abuse in court

Rihanna didn’t mince words in her Instagram response. “Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess,” the singer wrote. “I’d love to call it ignorance but I know you ain’t that dumb. You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it. Shame on you.”

The company has been in free fall ever since with their stock dropping $800,000 last week, according to Billboard.

A spokesperson for Snapchat realized the error of their ways and spoke to Us Weekly to address fans on Wednesday.

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” the statement read. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

Teigen’s criticism comes just two days before Snapchat stock dropped as much as 2% on Monday. Rihanna’s frustration with them drove shares down as much as 3.6% after her social post, Variety reported.