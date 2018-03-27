Today’s top stories include Linda Brown of the historic Brown v Board of Education Supreme Court case has passed away, Ashanti shares her #MeToo story, and more.

Linda Brown, the schoolgirl at the center of 1954 segregation ruling, has died

CNN has reported that Linda Brown, the young girl at the center of the landmark US Supreme Court Brown v Board of Education case has passed away. The ruling in her case struck down “separate but equal” policies in schools that kept educational facilities segregated. Future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall successfully argued the case on behalf of Brown and her family.

-theGrio

Sacramento Police Chief claims he does not know why officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark muted their body cams

The ongoing national speculation into Stephon Clark’s death in Sacramento continues to weigh heavily on many as the investigation moves forward. Sacramento police officers shot the 22-year-old father of two to death in the backyard of the home he shared with his family. In a recent interview on NBC, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he doesn’t know why officers turned off the audio on their body cameras.

-theGrio

Ashanti shares #MeToo story

Singer Ashanti is sharing her story with the growing number of women who have spoken up about sexual harassment in the wake of #MeToo. In a recent interview, the singer alleged that a disgruntled producer demanded $45,000 to work on her album after she refused to shower with him. She says the producer (who she declined to name) did eventually apologize.

-theGrio

Zendaya and Google.org help fund real-life Wakanda center in Oakland

TheGrio caught up with Justin Steele, a Principal at Google.org who leads the company’s U.S. giving initiatives to support the communities around Google’s offices and its Inclusion portfolio to combat bias and promote equity, to find out what attracted him to the school and how celebrities like Zendaya are helping black kids get excited about computer science.

