Singer Ashanti is sharing her story with the growing number of women who have spoken up about sexual harassment in the wake of #MeToo.

But according to Essence, in a recent interview the singer alleged that a disgruntled producer demanded $45,000 to work on her album only after she refused to shower with him.

“I’ve come across a situation where there was a certain producer that, you know, he had his little crush or whatever, but it wasn’t anything new, you know? And once I said ‘no,’ all of a sudden the track became $45K,” she shared on SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos.

Although she didn’t share the producers name, she did elaborate on what he asked her to do. “It’s funny because he said something like, ‘Well just take a shower with me and let me do this.'”

When her family members stepped in and confronted the man in question about his behavior, the 37-year-old songstress ultimately received an apology.

“The way that apology came in, I actually got three records for free! And I got two of them mixed and mastered for free also.”

While Ashanti’s story may have ended with minimal damage done to her psyche or career, popular acts like Cardi B. have pointed out that when it comes to women in hip-hop the #MeToo movement is still dragging its feet and not quite as vocal as Hollywood.

