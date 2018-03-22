Zendaya is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars who is already taking over the entertainment industry, but the triple threat found herself on the other side of glory this morning following the release of her new clothing collection.

In collaboration with the popular millennial retailer, Boohoo, Zendaya launched a new spring capsule collection which is advertised to be size-inclusive and offering pieces from size 2-20, which is perfectly aligned with her progressive image.

Unfortunately, Zendaya caught some serious shade online earlier today when some plus-size shoppers found that their sizes were not being offered as advertised, reports Teen Vogue.

Really disappointed to find that @Zendaya ‘s boohoo edit (advertised for sizes 2-20) does not have inclusive sizing across the board.#why? — Alicia Michelle (@almiba5) March 21, 2018

Zendaya responded in less than an hour, clearly after becoming alarmed by the accusation herself.

“I’ve looked into it,” Zendaya replied online, “apparently the curve sizes sold out first and that’s why they’re not showing up as available.”

Zendaya has since been flooded with thank-you notes and proclamations following her response. Her due diligence in actually caring about her consumers and fans is duly noted.

While Teen Vogue points out that most of Zendaya’s clothes aren’t available past a size 10, if it is true that the larger sized items sold out faster than the smaller sized ones, some questions remain. Was there more of a demand for the larger sizes or were fewer items produced? Either way, it’s one that Zendya may want to investigate and address further.

Boohoo caters to consumers aged 16-24 and so has partnered with other prominent young stars like Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX. The company has suffered complaints in regards to its customer service in the past. The Better Business Bureau has documented many of their complaints leaving the British brand with a one-star out of five rating.