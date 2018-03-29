Former supermodel Tyra Banks has worked for years in a business that’s all about having the perfect look. Now, she’s rebuking those unrealistic beauty standards and revealing that she has actually carved her own path to perfection.

“Natural beauty is unfair,” Banks tells People exclusively. “I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.”

Banks, who has written a new memoir, Perfect Is Boring with her mother, wants women to be unapologetic about getting assistance from plastic surgery to enhance certain areas. In the book, Banks keeps it real and remains unapologetic about getting a nose job early in her modeling career.

“I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” said the 44-year-old. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.”

Banks also believes that women should do what works for them. While many women are rocking the more natural look, she admits that she needed make-up to round out her run-way look.

“As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field. Gisele, you don’t need it? I do! And we’re both modeling for Victoria’s Secret.”

Banks wants her message to resonate with women and encourage them to know it’s OK to do what you need to feel better about yourself.

“If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it,” she says. “But if you feel insecure about something … I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that.”

Banks believe women should have the flexibility to fix their problem and then flaunt the results.

“There is a boundary line, either you’re super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging,” she said.