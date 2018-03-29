Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann trade shade on social media

It looks like these frenemies are still at each other's throats.

Nene Leakes has some choice words for a few of her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars and she shared them with the world on Tuesday.

“Wigfield & cigarette breath tried 2 discredit me all season long! I pursued LIE’RONE, I stalked LIE’RONE, I got mugshots, my husband old meat, I did mortgage fraud & credit card fraud! They came n2 my house wit ROACH gate, I’m on drugs etc. I tried my best 2 befriend them but This is why U can never WIN when U play DIRTY,” she posted.

She’s referring to Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Sheree Whitfield, who recently learned that her personal prison bae, Tyrone, won’t be released from the slammer early.

Kim didn’t seem too appreciate the digs and she went IN on her former friend.

“Cigarette breathe? I haven’t smoked a cigarette in years. The bug was in your house just a few months ago. FACT What else?”

“This is exactly why I said this bitch has to be on something. She’s insane! Nobody wanted to be befriended by a bitch who consistently shows their ass. WE know who you are. The REAL you! Nobody values your friendship. Haven’t for years! You have victims not friends.”

The mother of six also threw jabs about the fact that she’s working on the seventh season of her reality show, Don’t Be Tardy.

“Attention rotten peaches…Make sure to support @ neneleakes and buy tickets to her new show ALL ABOUT ME! (As usual) And meanwhile, I’m over here filming the 7th season of a real show,” she responded.

“I pray to god I’m not this miserable and bored at 50 Imagine being so sad and stupid that the only time anyone’s mentioning you is if you’re mentioning someone you “have no time for” off to film my OWN show! Have a great day you guys! Stay blessed not stressed/pressed.”

Nene Leakes responded to Kim’s clapbacks with some jabs of her own and poked fun at Kim’s ill-fated music career.

“I’m over here writing my show and babe I got some cold lyrics for yo ass! I’mma bout to win a Grammy. Don’t miss me in DC April 28th. The name of this show is Cigarettes and Sweetie,” she added.

“I’m done taking out the trash…going into retirement until April 26th in Houston Tx at # improvhouston April 28th Washington DC MGM National Harbor! Imma be a BEAST”

These ladies take petty to a whole new level.