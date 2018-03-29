Nearly 36 hours after a whistleblower’s now-deleted blog post, Howard University students have stormed one of the school’s administration buildings in protest of school employees who have stolen more than $1 million in money earmarked for financial aid.

Dozens of students who are members of the group “HUResist,” took over the building’s first floor late on Thursday afternoon, leading a chorus of Rihanna’s “B*tch Better Have My Money” before “swag surfing.” The group refused to leave until they are addressed.

Howard president Wayne Frederick released a statement earlier this week acknowledging the theft. The statement indicates that an audit of their 2006 to 2016 records found that there were university grants that were awarded to some employees that were also receiving refunds, often in amounts far exceeding limits.

“While this has been a very difficult and disappointing situation, I know our campus community deserves better and I am committed to insuring that each of our campus offices operate with integrity and are the best that higher education has to offer,” said Frederick.

According to ABC News, the statement only further angered the school’s students and alumni. It didn’t help that Frederick also chose to release the statement to the media first, before telling the student body.

We are frustrated to see the University’s statement being sent to the press and not addressed to students first. This clearly is a betrayal of our trust and should’ve been addressed to the Howard Community months ago. https://t.co/QMatxc41vt — HUSA (@HUSAssociation) March 28, 2018

Living high on the hog

The most egregious of offenders was student-employee Tyrone Hankerson, Jr., who allegedly scammed nearly $430,000 from the school through fake grants and scholarships. His lavish living, which included expensive clothes, designer bags, and mink coats has been lampooned on social media.

The group has no plans on leaving the building, but has taken to Twitter for assistance since many of them appear to be getting hungry.