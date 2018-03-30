Howard University President Wayne Frederick is still working to pick up the pieces and ease students’ concerns after school employees stole more than $1 million in money earmarked for financial aid.

He sent out another message to the HU community in support of their protests and activism after students stormed one of the school’s administration buildings.

“I want you to know that I hear you, and my team and I are committed to being responsive to your needs. Howard University has birthed generations of student activists and we will always continue in that spirit, for it is through raising the united voices of our students that Howard scholars have historically created a reverberating impact across the nation and the world.

Frederick assured them that their concerns have been heard and action will follow.

“I am listening to you, and I am challenging my team to make the changes you are expressing a dire need to see. In addition to that, I would like to further increase the engagement with a larger and broader portion of our student body.”

READ MORE: Howard University students storm administration building protesting stolen financial aid money

While Frederick did not speak on the financial aid issue in his latest letter, he outlined what initiatives the administrators are focusing on and what changes are being made. Frederick addressed issues like housing, food insecurity and counseling services.

HU Under Fire

An explosive report revealed that six Howard University employees stole more than a million dollars from the school and have now been fired after a whistle-blower exposed the theft on social media.

Dozens of students who are members of the group “HUResist,” took over the building’s first floor late on Thursday afternoon, leading a chorus of Rihanna’s “B*tch Better Have My Money” before “swag surfing.” The group refused to leave until they were addressed.

Living high on the hog

The most egregious of offenders was student-employee Tyrone Hankerson, Jr., who allegedly scammed nearly $430,000 from the school through fake grants and scholarships. His lavish living, which included expensive clothes, designer bags, and mink coats has been lampooned on social media.